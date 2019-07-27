Johnson, Trump discuss trade, Brexit and Iran: Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump have agreed to start talks as soon as possible after the UK leaves the European Union, a Downing Street representative said on Friday.



In a conversation on Friday, Johnson and Trump expressed commitment to delivering an “ambitious free trade agreement,” according to a statement, which also said they will meet at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, in August.



The two also discussed recent tensions with Iran and the need for the two countries to work together on the issue, the statement added.

Trump predicts sharp rise in US-UK trade

President Trump said he has spoken with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the two nations already were working on a new trade agreement.

Trump told reporters on Friday in the Oval Office that he had just spoken with Johnson. He predicted the US and UK could reach “a very substantial trade agreement” that far exceeds existing levels of commerce.

Trump added that trade between the two countries had been “impeded” by the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

He said that with Brexit, “we could do much, much more trade and we expect to do that.” Trump says trade could increase as much as five times above current levels.

Trump said the UK “needed” Johnson. The president added, “He has what it takes.”

Last Update: Saturday, 27 July 2019 KSA 01:17 - GMT 22:17