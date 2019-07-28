ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia to start next phase of flour mill privatization

The sale is one of the first privatizations the Kingdom is planning as part of a wide-reaching overhaul of its economy. (SAGO)
Reuters, Dubai Sunday, 28 July 2019
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia’s state grain buyer SAGO said it will start the next phase of the sale of its flour mills on Wednesday, which will see pre-qualified bidders perform due diligence and present financial offers.

The sale is one of the first privatizations the Kingdom is planning as part of a wide-reaching overhaul of its economy.

It has attracted interest from some of the world’s largest agribusiness firms, including Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd.

Still, Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) in its statement on Sunday did not name successful pre-qualified bidders from the first phase of the process last year.

Privatization of the flour milling sector is seen as a litmus test for other large state asset sales to follow.

Large grain market players’ interest in SAGO’s mills comes as Saudi Arabia grows increasingly dependent on grain imports.

The kingdom has become a major importer of wheat and barley.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 28 July 2019 KSA 13:55 - GMT 10:55
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Saudi Arabia to start next phase of flour mill privatization
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed