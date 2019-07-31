Emirates NBD to support Denizbank if capital increase needed

Emirates NBD Group CEO Shayne Nelson said the bank would support Turkey’s Denizbank if it needed a capital increase, as the Dubai-based lender completed the purchase of Denizbank on Wednesday.



Speaking at the signing ceremony for Sberbank’s sale of its shares in Denizbank to Emirates NBD, Nelson said NBD was a long-term investor in Turkey.



The deal will help diversify Emirates NBD’s business, the bulk of which comes from the UAE. After the deal, 30% of NBD’s assets will be outside the UAE, the bank said.



“The Turkey business could account for 8% to 10% of group earnings,” said Malik Shabbir, a banking analyst at EFG Hermes.



Emirates NBD now owns 99.85% of the Turkish lender.



“While there is considerable cross-border trade and business activity across the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, few banks can claim to have a strong pan-regional presence,” said Hesham Abdulla al-Qassim, NBD vice chairman and managing director.



“Emirates NBD is now looking to change this with Denizbank, and we are pleased to have found a partner that has built a strong franchise and reputation as a leading banking group.”



In April, NBD said it was buying Denizbank from Sberbank for 15.48 billion lira ($2.8 billion), lower than a previously agreed price. Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog approved the transaction in June and the sale was completed on Wednesday.

