Prosecutors charge former Audi CEO Stadler over his role in emissions scandal

Three defendants are accused of having developed engines used in Audi-, Volkswagen- and Porsche-branded cars that used emissions cheating devices. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Berlin Wednesday, 31 July 2019
Prosecutors have filed charges against former Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, who is being investigated for his role in Volkswagen’s emissions cheating scandal, the public prosecutor’s office in Munich said on Wednesday.

Stadler and three other defendants are being charged with false certification and criminal advertising practices, it said, adding that three defendants are accused of having developed engines used in Audi-, Volkswagen- and Porsche-branded cars that used emissions cheating devices.

“Defendant Stadler is accused of having been aware of the manipulations since the end of September 2015, at the latest, but he did not prevent the sale of affected AUDI and VW vehicles thereafter,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

Last Update: Wednesday, 31 July 2019 KSA 10:19 - GMT 07:19
