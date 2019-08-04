ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Dubai’s Emaar Q2 profit falls 7.4 pct as Dubai property market cools

Emaar is the developer behind the Dubai Mall as well as the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower. (File photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters, Dubai Sunday, 4 August 2019
Text size A A A

Dubai’s largest listed developer Emaar Properties’ second-quarter profit fell 7.4% as the Middle East financial hub’s property market continues to cool.

The emirate’s oversupplied residential real estate market, down by at least a quarter since the middle of 2014, is showing no signs of a recovery.

Emaar made a net profit of $373 million (1.37 billion dirhams) in the April-June period, according to Reuters calculations based on a company bourse statement on Sunday, compared to 1.48 billion dirhams in the 2018 second quarter.

EFG Hermes estimated Emaar would make 1.55 billion dirhams in net profit.

Second-quarter revenue contracted 3.6% to 5.68 billion dirhams, Reuters calculated.

The developer of the world’s tallest tower, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, said half-year profit fell 4% to 3.1 billion dirhams, the company said, and half-year revenue declined 4% to 11.57 billion dirhams.

Half-year sales rose 52% to 9.4 billion dirhams.

It did not say what the sales were, though the developer is largely involved in residential property sales.

The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request to clarify the matter.

Total sales backlog was 49.2 billion as on June 30, which Emaar said would be recognized as revenue within the next three to four years.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 4 August 2019 KSA 22:49 - GMT 19:49
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Dubai’s Emaar Q2 profit falls 7.4 pct as Dubai property market cools
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed