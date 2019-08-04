Dubai’s Emaar Q2 profit falls 7.4 pct as Dubai property market cools

Dubai’s largest listed developer Emaar Properties’ second-quarter profit fell 7.4% as the Middle East financial hub’s property market continues to cool.
The emirate’s oversupplied residential real estate market, down by at least a quarter since the middle of 2014, is showing no signs of a recovery.
Emaar made a net profit of $373 million (1.37 billion dirhams) in the April-June period, according to Reuters calculations based on a company bourse statement on Sunday, compared to 1.48 billion dirhams in the 2018 second quarter.
EFG Hermes estimated Emaar would make 1.55 billion dirhams in net profit.
Second-quarter revenue contracted 3.6% to 5.68 billion dirhams, Reuters calculated.
The developer of the world’s tallest tower, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, said half-year profit fell 4% to 3.1 billion dirhams, the company said, and half-year revenue declined 4% to 11.57 billion dirhams.
