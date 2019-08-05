Brazil ‘would welcome’ a BRICS-like bloc agreement with Gulf states

According to influential Brazilian congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, Brazil would welcome a BRICS-like bloc with the Gulf states to work towards achieving common goals.

Brazil currently chairs the BRICS, an informal association of five major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

In an interview with WAM, the UAE state media agency, Bolsonaro said, “We are open to new markets and new opportunities; therefore, we would welcome such an idea.”

Bolsonaro, who serves as Chairperson of Foreign Relations and National Defense Committee in the lower house of the Brazilian parliament, recently visited the UAE to hold talks with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“This is something the Brazilian president can discuss with the UAE leaders during his state visit to the UAE,” added the congressman. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will visit the UAE and meet with the country’s leadership in October.

There are some 10,000 Brazilians currently residing in the UAE, Bolsonaro noted, bolstering links between the two countries.

When asked to speak on US-Iran tensions in the Gulf region, he said, “We don’t see [the possibility] of a war. But we think it could be very dangerous if Iran develops nuclear weapons.”

“It depends on Iran’s action,” said Bolsonaro on a diplomatic solution to the issue. “Iran’s economy is not doing well and it is a good time for them to reflect on what they are doing.”



Last Update: Monday, 5 August 2019 KSA 17:00 - GMT 14:00