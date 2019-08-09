Export malaise hits Germany as EU economic heavyweights struggle

Momentum in German exports slowed in the first half of 2019 and abruptly reversed in June, data showed on Friday, adding to signs of broad-based weakness in an economy increasingly relying on domestic demand to eke out even meagre growth.
A global growth slowdown accompanied by tariff disputes and uncertainty over Brexit has impacted growth across western Europe, but Germany's traditionally export-reliant economy - the continent's largest - has been particularly vulnerable.
Those headwinds have been offset by stimulus at home, where record-high employment, inflation-busting wage hikes and low borrowing costs have driven a consumer and construction boom.
However, that may not prevent German GDP - for which preliminary data is due on Wednesday - from joining the continent's second largest economy Britain in having contracted in the three months to June.
Reflecting the foreign/domestic split, Germany's trade surplus narrowed to 109.9 billion euros ($123.1 billion) from 122.4 billion euros ($137.1 billion) in the half year to June as imports rose three percent and export growth slowed to 0.5 percent from the previous six months, Federal Statistics Office data showed on Friday.
In June, exports fell 0.1 percent from May while year on year they plunged eight percent to mark their steepest rate of annual decline in nearly three years - and the DIHK business association said it expected exports to nearly stagnate in 2019 as a whole.
“Rising protectionism and a noticeably weakening global economy are burdening Germany's export-reliant economy,” DIHK economist Volker Treier said.
“The US trade dispute with China and the tenacious struggle for Brexit are unsettling investors worldwide and clouding the prospects for German producers of capital goods in particular.”
-
17 hours ago in Middle East
-
17 hours ago in Variety
-
17 hours ago in Economy
-
17 hours ago in Middle East
-
17 hours ago in World
-
17 hours ago in World
-
17 hours ago in Economy
-
17 hours ago in Economy
-
17 hours ago in Middle East
-
17 hours ago in World
How are we doing?