President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US was still continuing trade talks with China but was not going to make a deal for now.

“We're not ready to make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House before heading out on vacation at his New Jersey golf resort.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a trade dispute with tit-for-tat import tariffs that have roiled global financial markets and raised worries about global economic growth.

Last Update: Friday, 9 August 2019 KSA 17:14 - GMT 14:14