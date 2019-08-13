US delaying new tariffs on Chinese electronics to December 15

The United States is delaying until December 15 imposition of new 10 percent tariffs on Chinese electronics, but going ahead with new duties starting September 1 on $300 billion in Chinese goods, the government announced Tuesday.

The delay impacts cell phones, laptops, computer monitors, video game consoles and some toys, footwear and clothing, the US trade representative said in a statement.

As Washington and Beijing work to resolve the escalating trade war, USTR Robert Lighthizer spoke with Chinese trade officials early Tuesday and has another call planned in two weeks, a USTR official told AFP.

Last Update: Tuesday, 13 August 2019 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08