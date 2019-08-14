ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Kremlin says WTO’s existence would be in doubt if US, others left

The Kremlin made the comment in response to a question about US media reports which said Trump had threatened to pull out of the WTO. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Moscow Wednesday, 14 August 2019
Text size A A A

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the existence of the World Trade Organization (WTO) would be in serious doubt if major economies such as the United States left it, a prospect raised a day earlier by US President Donald Trump.

The Kremlin made the comment in response to a question about US media reports which said Trump had threatened on Tuesday to pull out of the WTO over what he described as the organization’s unfair treatment of the United States.

“It is obvious that the existence of keystone international economic organizations (like the WTO) would be called into serious question after the exit of the biggest economies on earth,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 14 August 2019 KSA 14:42 - GMT 11:42
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Kremlin says WTO’s existence would be in doubt if US, others left
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed