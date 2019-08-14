ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Merkel wants close Britain-EU partnership after Brexit

Germany wants Britain to maintain a close partnership with the European Union after its divorce from the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Berlin Wednesday, 14 August 2019
Text size A A A

Germany wants Britain to maintain a close partnership with the European Union after its divorce from the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“We have of course spoken about Britain’s exit from the European Union and in this regard made clear that we want a withdrawal that will at the same time yield a close partnership between Britain and the EU member states,” Merkel told reporters at a news conference with the visiting president of Lithuania.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 14 August 2019 KSA 15:23 - GMT 12:23
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Merkel wants close Britain-EU partnership after Brexit
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed