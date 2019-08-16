ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Trump says US moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 15, 2019, en route to a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. (AP)
Reuters, Morristown, New Jersey Friday, 16 August 2019
Text size A A A

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and Britain were moving rapidly towards a deal on trade that would be “fantastic and big.”

“I think we’ll make a fantastic and big trade deal with the UK,” Trump told reporters before departing for a political rally in New Hampshire. “That’s moving along rapidly.”

He said he had talked to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday and would be speaking with him again. “He and I are very much aligned,” Trump said.

The two countries are discussing a partial accord that could take effect on November 1, the day after Britain is due to leave the European Union, a senior Trump administration official said on
Tuesday.

Officials from the two nations have discussed the possibility of a temporary agreement covering all sectors. Such a deal could last for something like six months, the official told reporters.

Supporters of Britain’s exit from the EU are hoping for a wide-ranging deal with the United States that could help cushion the nation from any disruption to trade with European neighbors.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 16 August 2019 KSA 01:41 - GMT 22:41
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Trump says US moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed