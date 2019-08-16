Trump says US moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and Britain were moving rapidly towards a deal on trade that would be “fantastic and big.”
“I think we’ll make a fantastic and big trade deal with the UK,” Trump told reporters before departing for a political rally in New Hampshire. “That’s moving along rapidly.”
