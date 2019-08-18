ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

UK minister Gove: No-deal Brexit will mean ‘bumps in the road’

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove appears to make a statement at Downing Street in London. (Reuters)
Reuters Sunday, 18 August 2019
Text size A A A

Britain will experience “bumps in the road” if it leaves the European Union without a deal, but is more prepared for that outcome than it previously was, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of coordinating ‘no-deal’ Brexit planning, said on Sunday.
             
“It is the case, as everyone knows, that if we do have a ‘no-deal’ exit there will inevitably be some disruption, some bumps in the road. That’s why we want a deal,” Gove told reporters.
             
“But it is also the case that the UK government is far more prepared now than it was in the past.”

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 18 August 2019 KSA 18:48 - GMT 15:48
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
UK minister Gove: No-deal Brexit will mean ‘bumps in the road’
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed