New internet calling and messaging app with translation launches in UAE

On Wednesday a new messaging app, YZER, launched at an event held at the Jumeriah al-Naseem Hotel in Dubai, UAE.

YZER is aimed at providing individual and business users with a full communication suite, including video and voice calling. Most notable is YZER’s build-in translator that will instantly translate user messages across 16 languages, including Arabic, French, and Chinese. YZER plans to expand this list to 25 languages by the end of 2020.

The application has been launched in collaboration with Du. Voice and video calling will be available to customers that purchase Du’s internet calling pack, along with access to the company’s existing apps – Botim, C’Me, and HIU Messenger.

When asked how YZER will fit with Du’s other internet calling apps, Osman Sultan, CEO of Du, said, “An application that is compatible with UAE regulation is more than welcome as part of our package. YZER is a partner. We don’t see this as a competitor … We are agnostic and we work with all. We are a channel and want to offer as many possibilities to our customers.”

Dubai entrepreneur Balvinder Singh Sahni (Abu Sabah), known for his purchases of some of the costliest number plates in Dubai, acquired a stake in YZER as partner and Co-CEO of YZER Group. He said, “This investment is not just an investment into an application … I see this as an opportunity that will be a key driver in bringing people and businesses closer.”

Alibek Issaev, founder, chairman, and CEO of YZER Group, told Al Arabiya English that he wanted to build a messaging app because he had built the translation engine and he believes that messaging apps are the future of communication, rather than social networks. Issaev had started the now defunct multilingual social network website Dudu.com.

Issaev also announced that after six months the app will be updated to subtitle video calls in real time.

