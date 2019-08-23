ECONOMY
China unveils retaliatory tariffs on US goods in deepening trade row

The world’s two largest economies are in the grip of a trade war. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Beijing Friday, 23 August 2019
China unveiled on Friday retaliatory tariffs against about $75 billion worth of US goods, marking the latest escalation of a protracted trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

China’s commerce ministry said in a statement it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States that include agricultural products, crude oil, small aircraft and cars.

Tariffs on some products would take effect on Sept. 1 and others on Dec. 15.

Last Update: Friday, 23 August 2019
