ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Trump, UK’s Johnson discuss Huawei on G7 sidelines

US President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Huawei and 5G technology at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Biarritz Sunday, 25 August 2019
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Huawei and 5G technology at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on Sunday, the White House said.

“The President and Prime Minster also addressed global security issues of mutual concern, especially Iran’s threat to freedom of navigation in the Gulf, tensions in Hong Kong, 5G and Huawei, and instability in Libya and the Sahel region,” the White House said in a statement.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 12:06 - GMT 09:06
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Trump, UK’s Johnson discuss Huawei on G7 sidelines
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed