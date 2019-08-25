ECONOMY
Trump regrets not raising tariffs on China higher, White House says

Trump meant by saying that he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China, that he wished he had raised tariffs on Beijing even higher, White House said. (AFP)
Reuters, Biarritz Sunday, 25 August 2019
When President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China, he meant that he wished he had raised tariffs on Beijing even higher, the White House said.

Trump, who announced higher tariffs on Chinese goods last week, raised eyebrows during a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 when he responded in the affirmative to questions from reporters on whether he had any second thoughts about the tariff move.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham sought to explain the remark.

“His answer has been greatly misinterpreted. President Trump responded in the affirmative - because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher,” she said in a statement.

Last Update: Sunday, 25 August 2019 KSA 16:25 - GMT 13:25
