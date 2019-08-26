ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Trump not considering US tariffs on Japanese autos ‘at this moment’

The US and Japan reached a broad framework of a trade agreement last week. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Monday, 26 August 2019
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US would not imminently impose new tariffs on autos imported from Japan.

At a press conference during a global summit in Biarritz, France, Trump was asked if he was still considering the levies, which he can institute under US trade law if his administration finds that the imports threaten national security.

“Not at this moment, no, not at this moment,” Trump said. “It's something I could do at a later date if I wanted to but we're not looking at that.”

The US and Japan reached a broad framework of a trade agreement last week, with Tokyo making concessions on agriculture but Washington maintaining current auto tariffs.

Trump told the press conference that the possibility of the tariffs was “one of the reasons we made a deal.”
 

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 26 August 2019 KSA 21:53 - GMT 18:53
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Trump not considering US tariffs on Japanese autos ‘at this moment’
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed