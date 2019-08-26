Trump not considering US tariffs on Japanese autos ‘at this moment’

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US would not imminently impose new tariffs on autos imported from Japan.



At a press conference during a global summit in Biarritz, France, Trump was asked if he was still considering the levies, which he can institute under US trade law if his administration finds that the imports threaten national security.

“Not at this moment, no, not at this moment,” Trump said. “It's something I could do at a later date if I wanted to but we're not looking at that.”



The US and Japan reached a broad framework of a trade agreement last week, with Tokyo making concessions on agriculture but Washington maintaining current auto tariffs.



Trump told the press conference that the possibility of the tariffs was “one of the reasons we made a deal.”



