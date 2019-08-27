Middle East private jet industry to benefit from infrastructure support

The private jet industry in the Middle East will continue to be supported by infrastructure growth and a consistent market for both business and private aviation verticals, according to industry insiders.

The founder and CEO of Dubai-headquartered Jetex Flight Support, a global operator of fixed base operators (FBO), told Al Arabiya English that infrastructure supporting the private jet industry in the region is expanding.

“In Oman there were no private jet services before they expanded and built a new airport and allocated a space for private jets,” said Adel Mardini. “Beforehand, it was a big challenge for us and any other operator in the FBO business, as the priority is normally servicing commercial airlines.”

Mardini noted that this trend is continuing in other Gulf countries, with Kuwait and Bahrain both building new private jet facilities. Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East’s largest market for private jet travel, the airport expansion projects at both the Riyadh and Jeddah airports will allow for more space for private jets.

On future prospects for the Middle East private jet industry, managing director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim Holger Ostheimer said, “We always remain confident… For us, the last 12 months have been very steady and driven by people based in Dubai that are in possession of aircraft. I don’t see that changing to a large number, not in the moderate mid-term timeframe of three to five years. We continue to receive strong interest from owners and operators.”

Challenges, however, still exist within the industry. Ostheimer indicated that regulatory hurdles still need to be overcome. “Private and business jet operators face the same regulatory requirements as national flag carriers, such as flight crew duty times and post holder personnel,” he added.

The business case

The private jet industry will continue to appeal to business travelers for its innate characteristics too. Mardini points to the central problem of flying first or business class on a commercial airline – the airport. “You have to face how long you spend waiting on the airplane, how long you spend in customs and immigration, and how long the queue is waiting to finish everything… The difference between traveling on a private jet or a commercial airline is that the service is not just on board but also on the ground,” he said.

Jetex aims for a customer to walk out of the plane and leave the airport within five to 10 minutes. This is possible because of the individualized service for luggage and immigration, and the fact that the airplane parks only around 50 meters away from the car pickup point.

These high-class luxuries and time-saving measures will continue to drive demand for private jet services. In the case of Dubai, Ostheimer said the city “will continue to attract high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals who represent a certain level of activity in terms of aircraft ownership or private jet movements.”

The future

In the aviation and private jet industry, technology has already disrupted the status quo and become a driving force in expansion and growth. “You will find technological advancements in many areas, from aircraft manufacturing to navigation and even flight support and maintenance,” said Captain Clemens Rothmann, director flights operations, DC Aviation al-Futtaim.

These advancements range from more routine developments, such as improvements in air navigation systems or increased cabin data connectivity, to the more esoteric, such as electric private jets.

Electric aircraft seem to be on the horizon already. For instance, in January of 2018, Norway made a pledge that all of its short-haul airliners should be entirely electric by 2040.

Mardini pointed to the partnership Jetex cemented in 2018 with US startup Wright Electric – just one company looking to build a zero emission short-haul plane. To accommodate this new technology, Mardini says Jetex is looking to build out infrastructure to support electric aircraft. So far the company has focused on its European network for implementing electric charging, but Mardini said that Jetex is in talks with authorities to have this infrastructure across its network.

He added, “We are very positive and optimistic that business is growing in the region, especially with Dubai’s Expo 2020 coming and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. This all supports the growth for this region and this is why we keep expanding here.”



