US says no grace period for Chinese imports facing tariffs on Sept. 1

Flags of US and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)’s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Washington Saturday, 31 August 2019
The 15 percent duties on Chinese imports taking effect on September 1 will have no grace period for goods in transit, US Customs and Border Protection said in guidance on its website on Friday.

The agency, which collects such duties, said the new tariffs would take effect as planned at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Sunday, covering all goods on the list of affected products, including a wide array of consumer electronics, shoes and bed linens.

In the past, the agency has offered a short period during which goods that were already in transit could enter ports without being hit with the additional duties.

Last Update: Saturday, 31 August 2019 KSA 00:29 - GMT 21:29
