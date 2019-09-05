ECONOMY
China says phone call on trade with US Thursday went very well

Both sides will strive to achieve real progress during a high-level meeting scheduled for early October. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing Thursday, 5 September 2019
China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that a phone call on Thursday with US top trade negotiators went very well, adding that Beijing opposes any escalation in the trade war.

Both sides will strive to achieve real progress during a high-level meeting scheduled for early October, ministry spokesman
Gao Feng told reporters in a weekly briefing.

China and the United States agreed to hold high-level trade talks in Washington, the ministry said earlier on Thursday, following a phone call between China’s Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

