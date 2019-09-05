China says phone call on trade with US Thursday went very well

China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that a phone call on Thursday with US top trade negotiators went very well, adding that Beijing opposes any escalation in the trade war.



Both sides will strive to achieve real progress during a high-level meeting scheduled for early October, ministry spokesman

Gao Feng told reporters in a weekly briefing.



China and the United States agreed to hold high-level trade talks in Washington, the ministry said earlier on Thursday, following a phone call between China’s Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 September 2019 KSA 10:49 - GMT 07:49