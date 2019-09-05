Recession risks rise for Germany as industrial orders plunge

Weaker demand from abroad drove a bigger-than-expected drop in German industrial orders in July, suggesting that struggling manufacturers could tip Europe’s biggest economy into a recession in the third quarter.
Germany’s export-reliant economy is suffering from slower global growth and business uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ trade policies and Britain’s planned, but delayed, exit from the European Union.
Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods fell 2.7 percent from the previous month in July, data showed on Thursday, driven by a big drop in bookings from non-euro zone countries, the economy ministry said. That undershot a Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.5 percent drop.
“The misery in manufacturing continues. The decline in new orders significantly increases the risk of a recession for the German economy,” VP Bank analyst Thomas Gitzel said.
Germany’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter on weaker exports, with the decrease in foreign sales mainly driven by Britain and below average demand from China.
“The danger is great that negative growth will also be recorded in the third quarter,” Gitzel added.
The economy ministry said new orders in manufacturing had a weak start to the third quarter and that the outlook for the sector was also looking grim.
“In light of still unresolved international trade conflicts and muted business expectations in manufacturing, there are still no signs of a fundamental improvement in the industrial sector in the coming months,” the ministry added.
Orders from non-eurozone countries plunged nearly seven percent on the month while demand from other eurozone countries and domestic bookings rose slightly, the data showed.
Without the distorting effects of bulk orders, industrial orders rose 0.5 percent on the month in July, the ministry added.
The overall reading for June was revised up to an increase of 2.7 from a previously reported 2.5 percent increase.
