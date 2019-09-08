China's August exports unexpectedly shrink, imports remain weak

China's exports unexpectedly fell in August while imports shrank for a fourth month, pointing to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy and underlining a pressing need for more stimulus as the Sino-US trade war escalates.
Beijing is widely expected to announce more support measures in coming weeks to avert the risk of a sharper economic slowdown as the US ratchets up trade pressure, including the first cuts in some key lending rates in four years.
On Friday, the central bank cut banks' reserve requirements for the seventh time since early 2018 to free up more funds for lending, days after a cabinet meeting signaled that more policy loosening may be imminent.
August exports fell one percent from a year earlier, the biggest fall since June, when it fell 1.3 percent, customs data showed on Sunday. Analysts had expected a two percent rise in a Reuters poll after July's 3.3 percent gain.
That's despite analyst expectations that looming tariffs may have prompted some Chinese exporters to bring forward or “front-load” US-bound shipments into August, a trend seen earlier in the trade dispute.
Many analysts expect export growth to slow further in coming months, as evidenced by worsening export orders in both official and private factory surveys. More US tariff measures will take effect on October 1 and December 15.
Sunday's data also showed China's imports shrank for the fourth consecutive month since April. Imports dropped 5.6 percent on-year in August, slightly less than an expected six percent fall and unchanged from July's 5.6 percent decline.
Sluggish domestic demand was likely the main factor in the decline, along with softening global commodity prices. China's domestic consumption and investment have remained weak despite more than a year of growth boosting measures.
China reported a trade surplus of $34.84 billion last month, compared with a $45.06 billion surplus in July. Analysts had forecast a surplus of $43 billion for August.
-
11 hours ago in World
-
11 hours ago in Economy
-
11 hours ago in Entertainment
-
11 hours ago in World
-
11 hours ago in World
-
11 hours ago in World
-
11 hours ago in Sports
-
11 hours ago in Variety
-
11 hours ago in World
-
11 hours ago in Sports
How are we doing?