ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

China exempts 16 types of US goods from additional tariffs

China plans to exempt over 15 types of US products from additional tariffs on September 17. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing Wednesday, 11 September 2019
Text size A A A

China on Wednesday moved to exempt 16 types of US products from additional retaliatory tariffs, including whey and fish meal, which are fed to animals, and some lubricants, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The exemption will take effect on September 17 and be valid for a year through to Sept. 16, 2020.

The ministry said items on the two tariff exemption lists posted on its website will not be subject to additional duties imposed by China on US goods "as countermeasures to US Section 301 measures," it said.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 11 September 2019 KSA 09:20 - GMT 06:20
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
China exempts 16 types of US goods from additional tariffs
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed