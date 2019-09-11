China exempts 16 types of US goods from additional tariffs

China on Wednesday moved to exempt 16 types of US products from additional retaliatory tariffs, including whey and fish meal, which are fed to animals, and some lubricants, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.
The exemption will take effect on September 17 and be valid for a year through to Sept. 16, 2020.
