Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China rose 6.9 percent from a year earlier to 604.04 billion yuan ($85.22 billion) in the first eight months of the year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.



In August, FDI into China grew 3.6 percent from a year earlier to 70.89 billion yuan, the ministry said.



Last Update: Thursday, 12 September 2019 KSA 10:10 - GMT 07:10