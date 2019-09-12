ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Trump: US agreed to delay hiking tariffs on some Chinese goods

US President Donald Trump signs trade sanctions against China in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2018. (AFP)
Reuters, Washington Thursday, 12 September 2019
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States has agreed to delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports from October 1 to October 15 “as a gesture of good will.”

Trump said the postponement came “at the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary.”

The tariffs were set to increase to 30% from 25% on the goods.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 12 September 2019 KSA 02:44 - GMT 23:44
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Trump: US agreed to delay hiking tariffs on some Chinese goods
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed