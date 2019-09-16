Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in US next week

US President Donald Trump will meet next week with the leaders of India and Australia at events in Texas and Ohio to promote trade and investment.



The White House said Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, on September 22 to participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and to “discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship.”



Trump will then travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where he will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a tour of a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility. Trump is hosting Morrison for a state dinner at the White House this week, Trump's second such formal gathering since taking office.



In June, the United States ended its preferential trade treatment for India, removing it from the Generalized System of Preferences program that allowed duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of its annual exports to the United States.



US and Indian trade negotiators ended talks in July without making major progress on a range of disputes over tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by both sides that are straining bilateral ties, officials told Reuters in August.



The two sides had resumed trade talks after Trump and Modi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June and agreed to seek to deepen the two countries' relationship.



Trump has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs.



The Houston event at NRG Stadium and is called “Howdy Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures,” and is expected to draw tens of thousands of people, the White House said.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 03:41 - GMT 00:41