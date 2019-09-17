ECONOMY
Saudi cenbank says 2019 GDP growth won’t be too far from IMF forecast

The IMF expects the Saudi economy to grow 1.9 percent, slower than the 2.2 percent in 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Matthew Amlôt, Al Arabiya English Tuesday, 17 September 2019
Saudi Arabia’s economic growth this year will not be too far from the forecast made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), its governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said on Tuesday

The IMF expects the Saudi economy to grow 1.9 percent, slower than the 2.2 percent in 2018, but some economists are more bearish due to oil output cuts.

Kholifey said it was too early to assess the economic impact of weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

The attack on the Abqaiq and Khurais plants knocked out half of the oil output from the world’s top exporter.
 

