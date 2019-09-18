ECONOMY
Lebanon to launch steps to issue FX bonds very soon: Finance Minister

Lebanon will soon start measures to issue bonds in foreign currency of about $2 billion. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Wednesday, 18 September 2019
Lebanon will “very soon” start measures to issue bonds in foreign currency of about $2 billion, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday.

Khalil said in April the government was preparing to issue Eurobonds in the range of $2.5 billion to $3 billion to finance state needs. Last week, he said Lebanon was still studying the option of a new debt issuance to pay its debt obligations for the year.

Asked about availability of dollars in Lebanon, he said: “There is not much liquidity in foreign currency in people's hands in the market, but the dollar exchange rate is still maintained in the banks.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 17:56 - GMT 14:56
