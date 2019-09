Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Wednesday that Aramco’s swift restoration of supply after the Saturday attacks proved that it can cope with any crisis.

“I congratulate Aramco on its announcement (of restoring production) yesterday, which proves its ability to deal quickly with crises,” Jadaan said, as quoted by Reuters.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will replenish its lost oil production by the end of September and it has managed to restore supplies to customers to levels they were at prior to the drone attacks on its facilities by drawing from its huge oil inventories.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 10:21 - GMT 07:21