Saudi finance minister: Still considering secondary options for Aramco IPO

Al-Jaadan added that there would be little impact on the economy from the attacks on Aramco facilities. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Dubai Wednesday, 18 September 2019
Saudi Arabia is still considering secondary locations for the flotation of oil giant Aramco after primary location Riyadh, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

“We are still considering secondary market options,” for the international leg of the IPO, Jadaan said, adding the government is committed to the transaction.

He also said there would be little impact on the economy from the attacks on Aramco facilities.

“Saudi Arabia has weathered significantly worse situations than what we have seen now,” he said. “The interruption in terms of the economy, in terms of revenue, is zero.”
 

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 11:17 - GMT 08:17
