France and Germany united on strategy to fight global economic slowdown

France and Germany are agreed on a joint strategy to respond to a global economic slowdown at a time of international trade tensions, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.
In a news conference alongside Germany's finance and economy ministers, Le Maire said the strategy was based on three pillars: “keep reducing public debt where it is necessary. And it is the case in France; keep pursuing structural reforms, as we are doing in France; have budget policies that can take up the baton from monetary policy.”
-
42 minutes ago in Economy
-
43 minutes ago in Business
-
55 minutes ago in Energy
-
55 minutes ago in North Africa
-
56 minutes ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in Gulf
-
1 hours ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in Gulf
-
2 hours ago in World
-
2 hours ago in Gulf
How are we doing?