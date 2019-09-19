Islamic Development Bank hires banks for five-year dollar sukuk

Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential sale of five-year dollar sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Thursday.
The bank, rated triple A by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, has hired Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, LBBW, RHB Investment Bank Berhad, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank.
