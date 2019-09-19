Turkey’s improving banking sector, lower interest rates likely to boost loan growth: cbank

Improvement in liquidity and the capital adequacy ratios of Turkey’s banking sector, as well as lower interest rates are likely to boost loan growth, Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, it said the outlook for economic activity will depend largely on the pace, scope and sustainability of the normalization in credit conditions.

The bank slashed its policy rate by 325 basis points to 16.5 percent last week.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 14:26 - GMT 11:26