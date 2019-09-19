ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Turkey’s improving banking sector, lower interest rates likely to boost loan growth: cbank

Turkey's central bank slashed its policy rate by 325 basis points to 16.5 percent last week. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Thursday, 19 September 2019
Text size A A A

Improvement in liquidity and the capital adequacy ratios of Turkey’s banking sector, as well as lower interest rates are likely to boost loan growth, Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, it said the outlook for economic activity will depend largely on the pace, scope and sustainability of the normalization in credit conditions.

The bank slashed its policy rate by 325 basis points to 16.5 percent last week.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 14:26 - GMT 11:26
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Turkey’s improving banking sector, lower interest rates likely to boost loan growth: cbank
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed