Ex-IMF chief Lagarde: Global growth ‘fragile,’ ‘under threat’

File photo of former IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde. (AFP)
AFP, Washington Friday, 20 September 2019
The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, warned on Thursday that global growth was “fragile” and “under threat,” saying policymakers should work to reduce manmade vulnerabilities.

Lagarde, who is expected to take over the leadership of the European Central Bank later this year, told AFP that issues like Brexit and trade frictions “are manmade and can be man-fixed.”

She called on policymakers to work together to “try to reduce the fragility and ... resolve the uncertainty.”

She also said central bankers should “stick to the facts and data” so they can be “predictable.”

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 04:10 - GMT 01:10
