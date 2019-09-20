Macron: France remains committed to helping Lebanon's economic reforms

France remains committed to helping Lebanon in its plans for economic reforms, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday at talks in Paris with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.



Lebanon, one of the world’s most indebted states, is aiming to drive through long-postponed reforms to try to improve its stagnant economy and state finances. Speaking at a joint press event with Macron, Hariri said he had had “excellent talks” with French business about investing in Lebanon.

