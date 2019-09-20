ECONOMY
Macron: France remains committed to helping Lebanon's economic reforms

France's President Emmanuel Macron is holding talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Paris. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Paris Friday, 20 September 2019
France remains committed to helping Lebanon in its plans for economic reforms, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday at talks in Paris with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Lebanon, one of the world’s most indebted states, is aiming to drive through long-postponed reforms to try to improve its stagnant economy and state finances. Speaking at a joint press event with Macron, Hariri said he had had “excellent talks” with French business about investing in Lebanon.

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 11:54 - GMT 08:54
