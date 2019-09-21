ECONOMY
UK’s Sajid Javid plans October giveaway budget

Sajid Javid cannot yet announce a date for the pre-election giveaway budget as the plan is dependent on striking a Brexit deal. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Saturday, 21 September 2019
British Finance Minister Sajid Javid is planning a pre-election giveaway budget in the week of October 21 if UK strikes a Brexit deal with the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Javid cannot yet announce a date for the pre-election giveaway budget as the plan is dependent on getting a deal so that any Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts are positive, allowing him to cut taxes or increase infrastructure spending, the newspaper said.

Last Update: Saturday, 21 September 2019 KSA 04:34 - GMT 01:34
