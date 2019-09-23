Oman not in talks with Gulf countries for aid package: Official

Oman is not in discussions with Gulf countries for any aid package and the country’s fiscal deficit is also coming down due to control of spending, its central bank president said on Sunday.



“Not from our side. I have not discussed anything,” Tahir Al Amri told reporters on the sidelines of a financial event in Kuwait.



He also said the finance minister had not discussed this, but as far as the central bank is concerned “categorically no.”



Despite its access to financial markets - with a well-received $3 billion bond issuance earlier this year - Oman’s fiscal position remains weak and its debt is rated junk by rating agencies.

