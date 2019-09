Sudan’s transitional government will launch in October a 9-month economic rescue plan to stabilize the economy, Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi said on Monday.

The measures will include rationalizing spending and tackling of inflation, Elbadawi said, adding that subsidies for bread or petrol would continue until around June 2020.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will also ask the World Bank for $2 billion in support during his current visit to New York, he added.

Sudan has asked the World Bank to second and fund three Sudanese experts to work in Sudan during the country’s political transition, said Elbadawi.

Last Update: Monday, 23 September 2019 KSA 14:50 - GMT 11:50