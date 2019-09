Saudi Arabia's consumer prices fell in August from a year earlier for the eighth month in a row, but the consumer price index (CPI) rose slightly on a monthly basis, government data showed on Tuesday.

The CPI index fell 1.1 percent in August on an annual basis and rose 0.1 percent when compared to July, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.

