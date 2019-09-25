ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Egypt said to sell stakes in five or six state companies by June 2020

An Egyptian family walks past Egypt's stock exchange building in downtown Cairo. (File photo: AP)
Reuters Wednesday, 25 September 2019
Text size A A A

Egypt will offer stakes in five or six state-owned enterprises by the end of June 2020 in an effort “to encourage the private sector and citizens to invest,” the country's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

Last year, Egypt announced a program to sell minority stakes in 23 state-owned enterprises over the next few years, but it was delayed due to turbulence in emerging markets.

The statement came late on Tuesday as Egypt’s stock market tumbled 10.7 percent between Sunday and Tuesday, erasing almost all gains made in 2019 in trading.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 25 September 2019 KSA 10:36 - GMT 07:36
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Egypt said to sell stakes in five or six state companies by June 2020
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed