ABN Amro faces money laundering investigation, shares tumble

Dutch prosecutors are investigating alleged money laundering at ABN Amro, one of the largest banks in the Netherlands, saying they suspect the lender had failed to report or probe suspicious transactions for years.
ABN Amro shares tumbled nearly 10 percent in early trading in Amsterdam, as the bank said it had no indication of the impact of the investigation.
The move against ABN Amro is part of a broader push by prosecutors in Europe to crack down on lax monitoring of illegal transactions via bank accounts. It was disclosed a day after German authorities raided Deutsche Bank’s headquarters over a money laundering scandal at Danske Bank.
Prosecutors said they believe ABN Amro reported suspicious transactions too late or not at all over a long period, adding the bank failed to properly investigate client behavior and did not sever ties with suspect clients in a timely fashion.
The period over which the alleged failures occurred was not disclosed.
Prosecutors said the probe was based on information provided by the Dutch central bank, which earlier this year ordered ABN to review all Dutch retail clients for possible money laundering or other criminal activities.
ABN Amro, which in August had warned of possible fines over failures in client oversight, was notified of the investigation on Wednesday but was not given further details on the scale of inquiry, said ABN spokesman Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd.
“We have stated clearly over the past few years that we also felt we had to improve,” he said.
“This is a top priority for us, we have always known we had to do things better, but we have also always been clear that an investigation such as this might occur.”
