ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Turkish economic confidence declines 1.3 perecent in September: Report

The Turkish Statistical Institute attributed the fall to a decline in consumer and real sector confidence indices. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Istanbul Friday, 27 September 2019
Text size A A A

Turkey’s economic confidence index declined 1.3 percent in September to 86 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) showed on Friday.

TUIK said the fall was due to a decline in consumer and real sector confidence indices.

The index points to an optimistic economic outlook when above 100 and a pessimistic one when below 100. In August, the index stood at 87.1 points.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 27 September 2019 KSA 10:26 - GMT 07:26
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Turkish economic confidence declines 1.3 perecent in September: Report
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed