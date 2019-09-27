Turkish economic confidence declines 1.3 perecent in September: Report

Turkey’s economic confidence index declined 1.3 percent in September to 86 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) showed on Friday.



TUIK said the fall was due to a decline in consumer and real sector confidence indices.



The index points to an optimistic economic outlook when above 100 and a pessimistic one when below 100. In August, the index stood at 87.1 points.

