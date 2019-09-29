ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Saudi mining group Ma’aden appoints PIF chief as new chairman

Ma’aden named Yasir al-Rumayyan as the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) representative on its board, replacing former energy minister Khalid al-Falih.
Matthew Amlôt, Al Arabiya English Sunday, 29 September 2019
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) said on Sunday that Yasir al-Rumayyan has been named as the new chairman of the board.

Ma’aden added that al-Rumayyan has also been appointed as the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) representative on the board, replacing former energy minister Khalid al-Falih.

Al-Rumayyan is best known as the governor of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the PIF, and recently replaced al-Falih as chairman of state energy giant Aramco.

Al-Falih, who had headed up the giant Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, was replaced earlier this month by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as Minister of Energy.

In a statement, Ma’aden’s Board of Directors expressed its thanks and gratitude to al-Falih for his contributions and efforts to the company during his tenure on the board.

The PIF is a 65.43 percent shareholder in Ma’aden, following an increase in ownership in June 2018.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 29 September 2019 KSA 12:08 - GMT 09:08
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Saudi mining group Ma’aden appoints PIF chief as new chairman
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed