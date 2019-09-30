ECONOMY
Lebanese central bank says new circular will reduce pressure on dollar demand

Riad Salameh said the central bank was securing the foreign currency needs of the private and public sectors. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Monday, 30 September 2019
A Lebanese central bank circular to be issued on Tuesday will reduce the pressure on US dollar demand at currency exchange offices, central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday after meeting President Michel Aoun.

Salameh said the central bank was securing the foreign currency needs of the private and public sectors and would “continue in that according to the fixed prices that will be announced without any change.”

The circular to be issued on Tuesday will organize “securing dollars for the banks at the official rate declared by the central bank to secure imports of petrol, medicine and flour,” Salameh said.

The Lebanese pound has been pegged at the rate of 1,507.5 to the dollar for more than two decades.

Last Update: Monday, 30 September 2019 KSA 10:57 - GMT 07:57
