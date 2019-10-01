ECONOMY
FAA is investigating engine incident on United flight

A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California. (File photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press, Washington Tuesday, 1 October 2019
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused part of an engine on a United Airlines plane to come loose after takeoff.

The Boeing 737 was scheduled to fly from Denver to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, but returned and landed safely in Denver after the incident.

An FAA spokesman said on Monday that the plane had an issue with an engine panel.

Video recorded by passengers showed the engine covering flapping loosely while the plane was in flight.

Engines coming apart are dangerous because pieces can break off and become debris that strikes the plane.

United tweeted that the plane returned to the terminal and customers were rebooked on different flights.

Last Update: Tuesday, 1 October 2019 KSA 02:48 - GMT 23:48
