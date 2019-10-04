Iraq dollar bonds tumble 1.2 cents amid unrest, surging death toll

Iraq’s dollar-denominated sovereign debt dropped 1.2 cents to a four-month low on Friday after the death toll from days of violent demonstrations across the country surged amid rapidly accelerating unrest.
The 2028 issue fell to as little as 95.14 cents - the lowest level in four months, according to data from Refinitiv. The bonds have fallen more than 2 cents since the start of the week.
-
17 minutes ago in Technology
-
34 minutes ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in Economy
-
1 hours ago in Economy
-
3 hours ago in Middle East
-
4 hours ago in Middle East
-
4 hours ago in Gulf
-
4 hours ago in Middle East
-
4 hours ago in Variety
How are we doing?