Japan says it will sign trade agreement with US in Washington

Japan and the US will sign a trade agreement on Monday in Washington, says the Japanese Foreign Minister. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Tokyo Monday, 7 October 2019
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan and the US will sign a trade agreement on Monday in Washington, and that Tokyo aimed to bring it into force as soon as possible.

“If the US wants to begin the trade agreement from January 1, Japan has no objection,” Motegi told reporters in Tokyo.

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed a limited trade deal last month that cuts tariffs on US farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher US car duties.
 

