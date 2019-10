Turkey’s new growth targets risk increasing macro imbalances and seem incompatible with other assumptions it made as part of its three-year economic targets, Moody’s Ratings Agency said in a note sent to Reuters on Friday.

It said Turkey’s growth targets of five percent in the coming three years would not be possible without significant fiscal stimulus and that pressure on its balance of payments will resume once growth picks up.

Last Update: Friday, 11 October 2019 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27