Egyptian President al-Sisi to meet with Ethiopian counterpart on Nile dam

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says that he has agreed to speak with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed to discuss the Renaissance Dam on the Nile River.

Egypt relies heavily on the Nile for its fresh water supply. Al-Sisi added that the country has entered a level of water poverty due to population increases, and authorities have previously indicated that the country is experiencing a scarcity of fresh water supplies.

Ethiopia’s plan to build and operate the hydropower dam on the Nile, which Cairo worries will threaten water supplies, had previously been denounced by Egyptian authorities.

“Ethiopia’s moving forward with the operation and filling of the Renaissance Dam is unacceptable and a clear violation of the Declaration of Principles and will have negative consequences for stability in the region,” said Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry last week.

Ethiopia had rejected a proposal by Egypt, which included conditions over filling the reservoir, earlier this month. Egyptian authorities called for international mediation – a decision denounced by Ethiopia.

